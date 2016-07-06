New health data security standards and consent/opt-out model

‘Your Data: Better Security, Better Choice, Better Care’ is the government’s response to:

the National Data Guardian for Health and Care’s ‘Review of Data Security, Consent and Opt-Outs’

the public consultation on that review

the Care Quality Commission’s Review ‘Safe Data, Safe Care’

It sets out that the government accepts the recommendations in both the National Data Guardian review and the Care Quality Commission review.

It also reflects on what we heard through consultation to set out immediate and longer-term action for implementation.

Following discussions with the National Data Guardian, ministers have agreed that type 1 opt-outs will remain in place until September 2020 at the earliest, when the position will be reviewed.