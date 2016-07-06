Consultation outcome

New health data security standards and consent/opt-out model

Published 6 July 2016
Last updated 25 February 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Your Data: Better Security, Better Choice, Better Care

PDF, 998KB, 84 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Detail of outcome

‘Your Data: Better Security, Better Choice, Better Care’ is the government’s response to:

  • the National Data Guardian for Health and Care’s ‘Review of Data Security, Consent and Opt-Outs’
  • the public consultation on that review
  • the Care Quality Commission’s Review ‘Safe Data, Safe Care’

It sets out that the government accepts the recommendations in both the National Data Guardian review and the Care Quality Commission review.

It also reflects on what we heard through consultation to set out immediate and longer-term action for implementation.

Following discussions with the National Data Guardian, ministers have agreed that type 1 opt-outs will remain in place until September 2020 at the earliest, when the position will be reviewed.

Original consultation

Summary

Seeks views on the proposed data security standards and new consent and opt-outs model for data sharing in the NHS and social care.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on the proposed data security standards and the consent/opt-outs model from health and care professionals and organisations and the public.

This follows the independent review of data security, consent and opt-outs by National Data Guardian Dame Fiona Caldicott. The review includes:

  • 10 new data security standards
  • a method of testing compliance with these standards
  • a new consent model for data sharing in health and social care

Documents

National Data Guardian for health and care’s review of data security, consent and opt-outs

PDF, 446KB, 17 pages

Response form (print version)

MS Word Document, 117KB

Published 6 July 2016
Last updated 25 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added line to 'detail of outcome' section that type 1 opt-outs will remain in place until September 2020.

  2. Added ‘Your Data: Better Security, Better Choice, Better Care’, which is the government’s response to the consultation on the National Data Guardian for Health and Care’s review of data security, consent and opt-outs; and to the Care Quality Commission’s review ‘Safe Data, Safe Care’.

  3. First published.

Related content