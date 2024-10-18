Healthy Start for families with no recourse to public funds (easy read)

We want to find out what people think about whether Healthy Start should be given to families who cannot use the scheme because:

their immigration status does not allow it

they have no recourse to public funds

No recourse to public funds means that someone cannot always get money from the government.

We would like to hear from people who:

need permission to enter or stay in the UK but do not have it. Permission to enter or stay in the UK is when the government says that someone can live in the UK

have permission to enter or stay in the UK but they have no recourse to public funds

have permission to enter or stay in the UK with a maintenance undertaking. A maintenance undertaking is when someone else has said they can support a person who is moving to the UK with money and housing

have an interest in Healthy Start, no recourse to public funds, or immigration status because of their work

other members of the public

We want to find out what people think about whether Healthy Start should be given to:

non-British children under 4 from families who have no recourse to public funds

pregnant women who have no recourse to public funds

mothers who have no recourse to public funds and have children under 1 year old

any other groups who have no recourse to public funds