Healthy Start for families with no recourse to public funds (easy read)
Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales
Consultation description
We want to find out what people think about whether Healthy Start should be given to families who cannot use the scheme because:
- their immigration status does not allow it
- they have no recourse to public funds
No recourse to public funds means that someone cannot always get money from the government.
We would like to hear from people who:
need permission to enter or stay in the UK but do not have it. Permission to enter or stay in the UK is when the government says that someone can live in the UK
have permission to enter or stay in the UK but they have no recourse to public funds
have permission to enter or stay in the UK with a maintenance undertaking. A maintenance undertaking is when someone else has said they can support a person who is moving to the UK with money and housing
have an interest in Healthy Start, no recourse to public funds, or immigration status because of their work
other members of the public
We want to find out what people think about whether Healthy Start should be given to:
non-British children under 4 from families who have no recourse to public funds
pregnant women who have no recourse to public funds
mothers who have no recourse to public funds and have children under 1 year old
any other groups who have no recourse to public funds
This consultation is also available as:
Documents
Ways to respond
or
Complete a response form and
Write to:
Healthy Start Team
2NW 022
Department of Health and Social Care
Quarry House
Quarry Hill
Leeds
LS2 7UE