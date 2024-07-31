Healthy Start eligibility for families who cannot access public funds
Applies to England, Northern Ireland and Wales
Consultation description
The purpose of this consultation is to seek views on whether eligibility for the Healthy Start scheme should be extended to include others who are prevented from accessing public funds due to immigration controls.
The Department of Health and Social Care is particularly interested in views from:
- those with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) or under immigration controls, particularly:
- families or parents with NRPF or who are subject to immigration controls who have one or more children aged under 4
- mothers with NRPF or who are subject to immigration controls who have children aged under one
- pregnant women with NRPF or who are subject to immigration controls
- those with a professional interest in Healthy Start or NRPF or immigration controls
- other members of the public