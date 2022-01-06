Open consultation

Healthcare regulation: deciding when statutory regulation is appropriate

Department of Health and Social Care
6 January 2022

DHSC is seeking views on the criteria used to make decisions on which health and social care professions should be regulated.

Consultation description

Our recent consultation, regulating healthcare professionals, protecting the public, committed the government to review the current make-up of regulated and unregulated professions.

This consultation considers how the powers to introduce and remove professions from regulation might be used in the future. It seeks views on:

  • the proposed criteria to make decisions on which professions should be regulated
  • whether there are regulated professions that no longer require statutory regulation
  • whether there are unregulated professions that should be brought into statutory regulation

Healthcare regulation: deciding when statutory regulation is appropriate

