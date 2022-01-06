Healthcare regulation: deciding when statutory regulation is appropriate
Our recent consultation, regulating healthcare professionals, protecting the public, committed the government to review the current make-up of regulated and unregulated professions.
This consultation considers how the powers to introduce and remove professions from regulation might be used in the future. It seeks views on:
- the proposed criteria to make decisions on which professions should be regulated
- whether there are regulated professions that no longer require statutory regulation
- whether there are unregulated professions that should be brought into statutory regulation
Published 6 January 2022