Regulating healthcare professionals, protecting the public

The UK model of regulation for healthcare professionals is rigid and complex and needs to change to better protect patients and service users, support our health services and to help the workforce meet future challenges. This consultation seeks views on proposals to modernise the legislation of the healthcare professional regulators. The proposals have been developed in partnership with the professional regulatory bodies, the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care and tested with key stakeholders across the health and care system. The proposed reforms cover four key areas. These are:

Governance and Operating Framework

Education and Training

Registration

Fitness to practise

The consultation also seeks views on the proposed approach to introducing statutory regulation for physician associates and anaesthesia associates. A consultation document is published as part of this consultation.