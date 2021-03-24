Open consultation

Regulating healthcare professionals, protecting the public

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
24 March 2021

Summary

We are seeking views on proposals to reform the regulation of healthcare professionals. Our consultation also seeks views on the proposed approach to introducing statutory regulation of physician associates and anaesthesia associates.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The UK model of regulation for healthcare professionals is rigid and complex and needs to change to better protect patients and service users, support our health services and to help the workforce meet future challenges. This consultation seeks views on proposals to modernise the legislation of the healthcare professional regulators. The proposals have been developed in partnership with the professional regulatory bodies, the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care and tested with key stakeholders across the health and care system. The proposed reforms cover four key areas. These are:

  • Governance and Operating Framework
  • Education and Training
  • Registration
  • Fitness to practise

The consultation also seeks views on the proposed approach to introducing statutory regulation for physician associates and anaesthesia associates. A consultation document is published as part of this consultation.

Documents

Regulating healthcare professionals, protecting the public

PDF, 951KB, 110 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 24 March 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do