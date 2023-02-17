Open consultation

Regulating anaesthesia associates and physician associates

Department of Health and Social Care
17 February 2023

We are seeking views on the legislation that will enable the GMC to regulate anaesthesia associates (AAs) and physician associates (PAs) in the UK.

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on the anaesthesia associates and physician associates order (the draft order) that will give the General Medical Council (GMC) the necessary powers and duties to regulate AAs and PAs in the UK.

We’ve drafted the legislative provisions on the basis of the detailed policy proposals set out in the government’s response to the Regulating healthcare professionals, protecting the public consultation.

As well as bringing AAs and PAs into regulation, this consultation also paves the way for full scale reform of the regulatory frameworks of all the healthcare professional regulators. This is a rare and significant opportunity to deliver a large-scale programme of reform that will implement improvements to the system of professional regulation, to the health and care workforce and, most importantly, to patient and public safety.

As such, we encourage professionals, employers, regulatory bodies and training providers to fully engage with this consultation. The resultant legislation will provide a template for the subsequent regulatory legislative reforms.

Annex A: anaesthesia associates and physician associates draft order 2023

Annex A: anaesthesia associates and physician associates draft order 2023

Privacy notice: regulating anaesthesia associates and physician associates

