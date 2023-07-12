Open consultation

Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010: proposed amendments

Department of Health and Social Care
12 July 2023

Applies to England

This consultation seeks views on proposed amendments to the Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010 (HPNR).

This consultation seeks relevant stakeholder’s views on proposed additions to schedule 1 and 2 of the Health Protection (Notification) Regulations (HPNR) 2010 and amendments to diagnostic laboratory reporting requirements in England. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will publish a response to this consultation in due course.

The HPNR (which apply to England only) place a statutory duty on registered medical practitioners to report suspected or known cases of notifiable infectious diseases, listed in schedule 1 of the regulations. They also require laboratories that test human samples to report any positive test results of notifiable causative agents, listed in schedule 2 of the regulations.

The government is seeking views from stakeholders on 3 proposals to update the regulations to meet current surveillance needs and support prompt and effective public health action:

  • the potential addition of 7 infectious diseases to schedule 1
  • the potential addition of 12 causative agents to schedule 2
  • the potential expansion of current reporting requirements placed on diagnostic laboratories to also report negative and void test results, in addition to positive results already required

