Health and social care statistical outputs

Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, Office for National Statistics, UK Health Security Agency, and NHS Business Services Authority
12 December 2023

We are seeking views on health and social care statistical outputs published by DHSC (including OHID), NHSBSA, UKHSA, ONS and NHS England.

We are seeking views on possible changes to the health and social care statistical products published by the:

  • Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), including the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID)
  • NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA)
  • UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)
  • Office for National Statistics (ONS)
  • NHS England (NHSE)

We are also seeking an understanding of how clear and valuable users find the current statistical system.

All types of users are encouraged to respond to this consultation - whether in academia, government, the local or national healthcare system or industry, or as interested members of the public.

We are interested in understanding both the user needs of individuals and groups that we may not typically frequently engage with, and our regular users.

Health and social care statistical outputs published by DHSC (including OHID), NHSBSA, UKHSA, ONS and NHS England

Published 12 December 2023