Front-of-pack nutrition labelling in the UK: building on success

Front-of-pack nutrition labels ( FOPNL ) are a crucial intervention to support healthy choices and reduce obesity rates by communicating complex nutritional information to shoppers in a way that’s easy to understand.

This can reduce dietary intakes of calories and nutrients, such as salt, saturated fat and sugar which, if overconsumed, have been linked to chronic disease.

In the green paper Advancing our health: prevention in the 2020s, the government committed to consult on the UK’s FOPNL . We previously committed to exploring FOPNL in chapter 1 and chapter 2 of the childhood obesity plan.

This consultation asks for your views and evidence on:

the UK government’s and devolved administrations’ recommended FOPNL scheme, the ‘multiple traffic light label’

scheme, the ‘multiple traffic light label’ new international examples, specifically the ‘nutri-score’ label and ‘Chile’s health warning label’ which have gained prominence in recent years

whether FOPNL should reflect the latest dietary advice on sugar and fibre