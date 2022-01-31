Open consultation

Fixed recoverable costs in lower value clinical negligence claims

Department of Health and Social Care
31 January 2022
28 January 2022 — See all updates

Applies to England and Wales

Proposes the introduction of fixed recoverable costs and a new streamlined process in clinical negligence claims up to a value of £25,000 in England and Wales.

Consultation description

This consultation proposes a new scheme to enable claimants and defendants to achieve faster resolution of ‘lower value’ clinical negligence claims (claims valued up to and including £25,000) at a lower, more proportionate cost than under the current system.

This includes:

  • a new streamlined process for claims
  • limits to the amount of legal costs that can be recovered by claimant lawyers for lower value clinical negligence claims

The proposals would only affect the amount of legal costs that claimant lawyers can recover following a successful claim, not the compensation that a claimant could receive.

Consultation document: fixed recoverable costs in lower value clinical negligence claims

PDF, 850 KB, 84 pages

Equality duty analysis: extending fixed recoverable costs to lower value clinical negligence claims

PDF, 179 KB, 18 pages

Impact assessment: extending fixed recoverable costs to lower value clinical negligence claims

PDF, 504 KB, 27 pages

FRCconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk

Clinical Negligence FRC Consultation
NHS Policy and Performance
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London SW1H 0EU

