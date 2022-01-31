Fixed recoverable costs in lower value clinical negligence claims
Applies to England and Wales
Consultation description
This consultation proposes a new scheme to enable claimants and defendants to achieve faster resolution of ‘lower value’ clinical negligence claims (claims valued up to and including £25,000) at a lower, more proportionate cost than under the current system.
This includes:
- a new streamlined process for claims
- limits to the amount of legal costs that can be recovered by claimant lawyers for lower value clinical negligence claims
The proposals would only affect the amount of legal costs that claimant lawyers can recover following a successful claim, not the compensation that a claimant could receive.
Documents
Ways to respond
or
Email to:
Write to:
Clinical Negligence FRC Consultation
NHS Policy and Performance
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London SW1H 0EU
Last updated 28 January 2022