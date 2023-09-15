Fixed recoverable costs in lower damages clinical negligence claims – a supplementary consultation on disbursements

In 2022, we ran a public consultation on proposals to introduce a new scheme to enable claimants and defendants to achieve faster resolution of ‘lower value’ clinical negligence claims (claims valued up to and including £25,000) at a lower, more proportionate cost than under the current system.

In response to feedback, we are now publishing a short supplementary consultation addressing the issue of disbursements under the proposals.

This supplementary consultation seeks views on whether the cost of disbursements should be included within the specified recoverable costs in the Lower Damages Clinical Negligence Claim Fixed Recoverable Costs (LDFRC) scheme or should be additionally and separately recoverable, and which disbursements should be included.

Find out more

To find out more, visit the 2022 consultation page, where you’ll find the: