Expanding access to naloxone: supply and emergency use

Naloxone is a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can help to prevent overdose deaths. Anyone can administer naloxone in an emergency but currently, it can only legally be supplied to an individual for future use by a list of professionals and services named in the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

The Department of Health and Social Care is seeking views in this consultation on proposals to further expand access to naloxone across the UK.

Specifically, we are proposing to make further legislative changes to:

allow hostels, day centres and outreach services for people experiencing homelessness to supply naloxone without a prescription

create publicly accessible emergency naloxone boxes, similar to defibrillator cabinets

clarify rules for workplaces at risk of opioid contamination (accidental exposure)

The consultation document provides the public and people with experience or expertise in substance use disorders with further information about the proposed changes.

A draft statutory instrument is also attached, and we welcome comments on the detail that it provides about the potential changes. The outcomes of the consultation will inform and shape the draft statutory instrument, so the final version laid before the UK Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly may look different.

Since the proposed changes to legislation would apply throughout the UK, this consultation applies to England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in conjunction with the Department of Health (Northern Ireland).