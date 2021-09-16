Open consultation

Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
16 September 2021

We're looking for your views on how medical devices will be regulated across the United Kingdom (UK) in the future.

Consultation description

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is inviting members of the public to provide their views on possible changes to the regulatory framework for medical devices in the United Kingdom (UK). We want to develop a future regime for medical devices which enables:

  • Improved patient and public safety;
  • Greater transparency of regulatory decision making and medical device information;
  • Close alignment with international best practice, and;
  • More flexible, responsive and proportionate regulation of medical devices.

We welcome the views of patients, medical device researchers, developers, manufacturers and suppliers, clinicians, other healthcare professionals and the wider public to help shape our future approach to regulating medical devices in the UK.

The consultation questions can be found here

For any enquiries about the consultation, please contact futuredevicesregulations@mhra.gov.uk.

Cover Page

Ministerial Foreword

Ministerial Foreword

Executive summary

Executive Summary

Introduction

Introduction

Information for respondents

Information for Respondents

Overview of contents

Overview of Contents

Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 Assessment

Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 Assessment

Data Protection and Privacy Information

Data Protection and Privacy Information

Devices Regulation - Background

Devices Regulation - Background

Chapter 1: Scope of the Regulations

Chapter 1: Scope of the Regulations

Chapter 2: Classification

Chapter 2: Classification

Chapter 3: Economic Operators

Chapter 3: Economic Operators

Chapter 4: Registration and UDI

Chapter 4: Registration and UDI

Chapter 5: Approved Bodies

Chapter 5: Approved Bodies

Chapter 6: Conformity Assessment

Chapter 6: Conformity Assessment

Chapter 7: Clinical Investigation / Performance Studies

Chapter 7: Clinical Investigation / Performance Studies

Chapter 8: Post-market Surveillance and Vigilance

Chapter 8: Post-market Surveillance and Vigilance

Chapter 9: In vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices

Chapter 9: In vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices

Chapter 10: Software as a Medical Device

Chapter 10: Software as a Medical Device

Chapter 11: Implantable Devices

Chapter 11: Implantable Devices

Chapter 12: Other Product-Specific Changes

Chapter 12: Other Product-Specific Changes

Chapter 13: Environmental sustainability and public health impacts

Chapter 13: Environmental sustainability and public health impacts

Chapter 14: Routes to market

Chapter 14: Routes to market

Chapter 15: Transitional Arrangements

Chapter 15: Transitional Arrangements

Chapter 16: Feedback

Chapter 16: Feedback

Chapter 17: Questions for members of the general public

Chapter 17: Questions for members of the general public

Appendix

Glossary

