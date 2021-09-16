Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
- 16 September 2021
Summary
We're looking for your views on how medical devices will be regulated across the United Kingdom (UK) in the future.
Consultation description
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is inviting members of the public to provide their views on possible changes to the regulatory framework for medical devices in the United Kingdom (UK). We want to develop a future regime for medical devices which enables:
- Improved patient and public safety;
- Greater transparency of regulatory decision making and medical device information;
- Close alignment with international best practice, and;
- More flexible, responsive and proportionate regulation of medical devices.
We welcome the views of patients, medical device researchers, developers, manufacturers and suppliers, clinicians, other healthcare professionals and the wider public to help shape our future approach to regulating medical devices in the UK.
The consultation questions can be found here
For any enquiries about the consultation, please contact futuredevicesregulations@mhra.gov.uk.
Cover Page
Ministerial Foreword
Ministerial Foreword
Executive summary
Executive Summary
Introduction
Introduction
Information for Respondents
Overview of contents
Overview of Contents
Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 Assessment
Data Protection and Privacy Information
Devices Regulation - Background
Chapter 1: Scope of the Regulations
Chapter 2: Classification
Chapter 3: Economic Operators
Chapter 4: Registration and UDI
Chapter 5: Approved Bodies
Chapter 6: Conformity Assessment
Chapter 7: Clinical Investigation / Performance Studies
Chapter 8: Post-market Surveillance and Vigilance
Chapter 9: In vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices
Chapter 10: Software as a Medical Device
Chapter 11: Implantable Devices
Chapter 12: Other Product-Specific Changes
Chapter 13: Environmental sustainability and public health impacts
Chapter 14: Routes to market
Chapter 15: Transitional Arrangements
Chapter 16: Feedback
Chapter 16: Feedback
Chapter 17: Questions for members of the general public
Appendix
Glossary
