Consultation on how MHRA communicate with healthcare professionals to improve medicines and medical devices’ safety

The MHRA is reviewing its approach to engagement with healthcare professionals to improve the safety of medicines and medical devices.

We want to ensure that healthcare professionals are receiving actionable information and guidance on safe use of medicines and medical devices that they can take into their working practice, providing timely advice to patients.

We need to improve the way we communicate with healthcare professionals. We want to hear from you to enable us to transform how we communicate with you and how we work together on our common goal of greater patient safety.

Your Participation

You can participate in this consultation anonymously but if you choose to provide your email address, we will add you to our mailing list to offer you future opportunities to hear about or get involved in our work.

This questionnaire will take approximately 20 minutes to complete, or longer if you wish to offer additional comments.

Please note that you do not have to answer every question and compulsory questions are clearly marked.