Open consultation

Expanding access to naloxone

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
3 August 2021

Summary

This consultation is seeking to collect views on expanding the use of naloxone. It will run for a period of 8 weeks and is open to all interested individuals and organisations.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can help to prevent overdose deaths. We are seeking responses to this consultation to assess the viability of proposals to widen access to naloxone by expanding the list of services and individuals that can give it out without a prescription or other written instruction.

The consultation document provides further guidance. We welcome responses from individuals or organisations who have experience or expertise in substance use disorders.

Documents

Expanding access to naloxone

HTML

Published 3 August 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do