Expanding access to naloxone
Consultation description
Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can help to prevent overdose deaths. We are seeking responses to this consultation to assess the viability of proposals to widen access to naloxone by expanding the list of services and individuals that can give it out without a prescription or other written instruction.
The consultation document provides further guidance. We welcome responses from individuals or organisations who have experience or expertise in substance use disorders.