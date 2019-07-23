Community pharmacy drug reimbursement reform

From 23 July to 17 September 2019, the UK government publicly consulted on a range of reforms to the way community pharmacy contractors in England are paid for the drugs they dispense as part of providing NHS pharmaceutical services. These were not fundamental changes to the reimbursement arrangements but rather changes to improve the existing arrangements.

The consultation response outlines that there was broad support for these reforms. Therefore, while not all the proposals will be implemented or taken forward in the same timeframes, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) intends to proceed to the second phase of the consultation with the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC) with a view to implement the reforms.