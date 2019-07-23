Consultation outcome

Community pharmacy drug reimbursement reform

23 July 2019
Community pharmacy drug reimbursement reform: consultation response

Community pharmacy reimbursement reforms: impact assessment

From 23 July to 17 September 2019, the UK government publicly consulted on a range of reforms to the way community pharmacy contractors in England are paid for the drugs they dispense as part of providing NHS pharmaceutical services. These were not fundamental changes to the reimbursement arrangements but rather changes to improve the existing arrangements.

The consultation response outlines that there was broad support for these reforms. Therefore, while not all the proposals will be implemented or taken forward in the same timeframes, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) intends to proceed to the second phase of the consultation with the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC) with a view to implement the reforms.

We want your views on proposals for changing how community pharmacy contractors in England are paid for the drugs they dispense against NHS prescriptions.

We’re seeking your views on proposals to reform some of the drug reimbursement arrangements for community pharmacy in England.

Community pharmacies are paid by the NHS for each drug they dispense against an NHS prescription. The payment arrangements are outlined in the Drug Tariff.

The arrangements generally work well, but improvements can be made to ensure that community pharmacies are paid fairly and that the arrangements provide value for money to the NHS and taxpayers.

Community pharmacy reimbursement reforms

Annex A: impact assessment

Annex B: overview of the proposed community pharmacy reimbursement reforms

