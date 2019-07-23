Community pharmacy drug reimbursement reform
From 23 July to 17 September 2019, the UK government publicly consulted on a range of reforms to the way community pharmacy contractors in England are paid for the drugs they dispense as part of providing NHS pharmaceutical services. These were not fundamental changes to the reimbursement arrangements but rather changes to improve the existing arrangements.
The consultation response outlines that there was broad support for these reforms. Therefore, while not all the proposals will be implemented or taken forward in the same timeframes, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) intends to proceed to the second phase of the consultation with the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC) with a view to implement the reforms.
Consultation description
We’re seeking your views on proposals to reform some of the drug reimbursement arrangements for community pharmacy in England.
Community pharmacies are paid by the NHS for each drug they dispense against an NHS prescription. The payment arrangements are outlined in the Drug Tariff.
The arrangements generally work well, but improvements can be made to ensure that community pharmacies are paid fairly and that the arrangements provide value for money to the NHS and taxpayers.
