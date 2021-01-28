Changes to the NHS Pension Scheme regulations
Consultation description
Proposed changes include:
-
equalising the entitlement to survivor pensions for male survivors of female scheme members, following the Employment Tribunal decision in Goodwin v Secretary of State for Education
-
removing certain amendments to the 1995 Section Regulations made by the Civil Partnership (Opposite Sex Couples) Regulations 2019 following Goodwin
-
ensuring that payments and allowances under the New to Partnership Payments Scheme are treated as non-pensionable earnings
-
reforming the final pay control provisions of the 1995 Section Regulations.
The consultation document outlines all the proposed changes and gives details on how to submit a response.