Changes to the NHS Pension Scheme regulations

Published 28 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care
Wales and England

The Department of Health and Social Care is consulting on proposals to change NHS Pension Scheme regulations.

Consultation description

Proposed changes include:

  • equalising the entitlement to survivor pensions for male survivors of female scheme members, following the Employment Tribunal decision in Goodwin v Secretary of State for Education

  • removing certain amendments to the 1995 Section Regulations made by the Civil Partnership (Opposite Sex Couples) Regulations 2019 following Goodwin

  • ensuring that payments and allowances under the New to Partnership Payments Scheme are treated as non-pensionable earnings

  • reforming the final pay control provisions of the 1995 Section Regulations.

The consultation document outlines all the proposed changes and gives details on how to submit a response.

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed changes to Scheme Regulations

Draft The National Health Service Pension Schemes and Injury Benefits (Amendment) Regulations 2021

PDF, 153KB, 12 pages

