Changes to the General Dental Council and the Nursing and Midwifery Council's international registration legislation
Consultation description
The Department of Health and Social Care, on behalf of the UK government and the devolved administrations, is seeking views on proposed changes to the General Dental Council (GDC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s (NMC) international registration legislation.
The aim is to provide these regulators with greater flexibility to amend their international registration processes by removing prescriptive detail about how such processes should operate from legislation.
The consultation also amends the GDC’s legislation to protect candidates whose opportunity to sit Part 2 of the Overseas Registration Exam (ORE) within 5 years of first attempting Part 1 (as required by GDC regulations) was lost as a result of restrictions on the operation of the exam resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.