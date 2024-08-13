Open consultation

Changes to rules - the Care Quality Commission (easy read)

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 August 2024

Applies to England

Summary

This consultation is about 3 changes we want to make to rules that the Care Quality Commission will check (CQC for short).

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

CQC checks the standard of health and social care services in England.

The 3 changes we want to make are about:

  • replacing the end date of the regulations with a review date

  • healthcare at sports events and cultural events if someone gets hurt

  • reporting when someone with a learning disability is restrained

You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.

We prefer you to use the online form to respond to this consultation. If you cannot use the online form and need a postal response form, you can email 2014regulations@dhsc.gov.uk to ask for one.

Documents

Changes to rules - the Care Quality Commission (easy read)

PDF, 1.95 MB, 23 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 13 August 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page