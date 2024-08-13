Changes to rules - the Care Quality Commission (easy read)
Applies to England
Consultation description
CQC checks the standard of health and social care services in England.
The 3 changes we want to make are about:
-
replacing the end date of the regulations with a review date
-
healthcare at sports events and cultural events if someone gets hurt
-
reporting when someone with a learning disability is restrained
You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.
We prefer you to use the online form to respond to this consultation. If you cannot use the online form and need a postal response form, you can email 2014regulations@dhsc.gov.uk to ask for one.