Changes to regulations relating to the Care Quality Commission
Applies to England
Consultation description
The government is seeking views on removing the expiry date of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 and replacing it with a 5-yearly review.
It is also seeking views on proposed amendments to the CQC regulations relating to:
- treatment (not first aid) in a sports ground or gymnasium
- temporary arrangements to deliver medical care (not first aid) at sporting or cultural events
- introducing a new requirement to notify CQC of the use of restraint, segregation and seclusion in mental health units
Published 26 April 2024