Changes to giving free prescriptions to people aged 60 and over (easy read)

The government is thinking about changing how people aged 60 and over pay for their prescriptions. We have 2 ideas for the changes. We want to make sure we listen to people to know what they think about our ideas.

We would like you to tell us what you think about our ideas.

Click on the ‘respond online’ button below to tell us what you think.

You can give your ideas in the document below or read more in the non-easy read version.