Changes to giving free prescriptions to people aged 60 and over (easy read)

Department of Health and Social Care
9 July 2021
England

We are thinking about changing how people aged 60 and over pay for their prescriptions. Please tell us what you think about our ideas.

The government is thinking about changing how people aged 60 and over pay for their prescriptions. We have 2 ideas for the changes. We want to make sure we listen to people to know what they think about our ideas.

We would like you to tell us what you think about our ideas.

Click on the ‘respond online’ button below to tell us what you think.

You can give your ideas in the document below or read more in the non-easy read version.

Changes to giving free prescriptions to people aged 60 and over (easy read)

PDF, 2MB, 9 pages

Consultation questions (easy read)

PDF, 4.97MB, 10 pages

