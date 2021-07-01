Open consultation

Aligning the upper age for NHS prescription charge exemptions with the State Pension age

Department of Health and Social Care
1 July 2021
England

Summary

This consultation is seeking views on changing the upper age of age exemptions on prescription charges.

Consultation description

The government is consulting on aligning the upper age exemption for NHS prescription charges with the State Pension age (SPA). In 2019, around £600 million was generated in revenue from prescription charges for frontline NHS services. Currently, people receive free prescriptions when they turn 60 in England, whereas the SPA is now 66.

The consultation is seeking views from the public and healthcare professionals on options for change including building in a period of protection so those aged between 60 to 65 can continue to benefit from free prescriptions if the upper age exemption rises.

Aligning the upper age for NHS prescription charge exemptions with the State Pension age

Impact assessment: increasing the upper age exemption for prescription charges in line with the state pension age

