Changes to DHSC group accounting manual 2020 to 2021

Published 24 January 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Seeks views on the DHSC group accounting manual that applies to DHSC bodies for their annual reports and accounts.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and its bodies within the DHSC accounting boundary are required by law to produce an annual report and accounts. The group accounting manual (GAM) is DHSC’s guidance to bodies on preparing and publishing an annual report and accounts.

We are consulting on the content of the GAM for 2020 to 2021. Full details are explained in the consultation document.

Department of Health and Social Care group accounting manual 2020 to 2021

PDF, 1.65MB, 306 pages

Department of Health and Social Care group accounting manual 2020 to 2021: consultation exercise

PDF, 136KB, 15 pages

