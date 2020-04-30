DHSC group accounting manual 2020 to 2021
Mandatory annual reports and accounts guidelines for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) group bodies.
The DHSC group accounting manual (GAM) includes mandatory accounting guidance for DHSC group bodies completing statutory annual reports and accounts.
These group bodies include clinical commissioning groups, NHS trusts, NHS foundation trusts and arm’s length bodies.
The GAM is approved by the HM Treasury Financial Reporting Advisory Board. It’s based on the 2020 to 2021 Treasury financial reporting manual.