Branded medicines: statutory scheme

This consultation seeks views on proposed changes to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded medicines.
The consultation focuses specifically on proposed amendments to the payment percentages that are currently set out in the legislation for the statutory scheme.
We propose adjusting the payment percentages for 2020 and 2021 to help ensure allowed growth in statutory scheme sales of branded medicines to the NHS is limited to the current rate of 1.1% per year.
