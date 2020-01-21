Open consultation

Branded medicines: statutory scheme

Published 21 January 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Summary

Proposed changes to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on proposed changes to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded medicines.

The consultation focuses specifically on proposed amendments to the payment percentages that are currently set out in the legislation for the statutory scheme.

We propose adjusting the payment percentages for 2020 and 2021 to help ensure allowed growth in statutory scheme sales of branded medicines to the NHS is limited to the current rate of 1.1% per year.

Documents

Proposed changes to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health service medicines

HTML

Impact assessment: statutory scheme to control costs of branded health service medicines

PDF, 532KB, 37 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Write to:

Statutory scheme consultation
Medicine and Pharmacy Directorate
3rd floor
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

Published 21 January 2020