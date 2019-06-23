Open consultation
Banning tyres aged 10 years and older
The Department for Transport is seeking views on a proposed ban on tyres aged 10 years and older from certain vehicle types, to improve road safety.
We want to introduce regulations that ban the use of tyres aged 10 years and older from:
- heavy goods vehicles
- heavy trailers
- buses, coaches and minibuses
We are also seeking views and evidence on whether to introduce a similar maximum age for tyres fitted to taxis and private hire vehicles.
Last updated 21 June 2019