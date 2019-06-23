Open consultation

Banning tyres aged 10 years and older

Published 23 June 2019
Last updated 21 June 2019 — see all updates
Department for Transport and Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency

On a proposed ban on tyres aged 10 years and older from heavy goods vehicles, heavy trailers, buses, coaches and minibuses.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Department for Transport is seeking views on a proposed ban on tyres aged 10 years and older from certain vehicle types, to improve road safety.

We want to introduce regulations that ban the use of tyres aged 10 years and older from:

  • heavy goods vehicles
  • heavy trailers
  • buses, coaches and minibuses

We are also seeking views and evidence on whether to introduce a similar maximum age for tyres fitted to taxis and private hire vehicles.

Banning tyres aged 10 years and older

PDF, 397KB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmasterdft@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Restricting the use of older tyres on heavy vehicles: impact assessment

PDF, 1.06MB, 41 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmasterdft@dft.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

