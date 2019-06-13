Open consultation

Adding folic acid to flour

Department of Health and Social Care, Welsh Government, The Scottish Government, and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)

We want your views on whether flour millers should be required by law to add folic acid to flour.

We’re seeking your views on our proposal to make it mandatory for flour millers to add folic acid to flour (a process known as ‘fortification’).

Mandatory fortification of flour with folic acid should help raise people’s levels of a vitamin called ‘folate’.

Raising folate levels in women who could become pregnant would help reduce the number of babies born with birth defects of the brain, spine or spinal cord, known as ‘neural tube defects’.

We want to introduce this change across the UK.

Ministerial foreword: proposal to add folic acid to flour

Proposal to add folic acid to flour: consultation document

Impact assessment: the fortification of flour with folic acid

