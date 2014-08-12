Collection
MOD workforce management information
- 12 August 2014
- 2 March 2017, see all updates
Monthly workforce management information on staff numbers and pay bill costs in the Ministry of Defence.
MOD: workforce management information January to December 2017
MOD: workforce management information January to December 2016
MOD: workforce management information January to December 2015
MOD: workforce management information January to December 2014
MOD: workforce management information April 2011 to December 2013
