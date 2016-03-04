Transparency data
MOD: workforce management information January to December 2016
Reports on departmental staff numbers and costs.
Documents
MOD's headcount, payroll and non pay roll costs: FY 2016/17 up to November 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 357KB
MOD's workforce management information: November 2016
MOD's workforce management information: October 2016
MOD's workforce management information: September 2016 (revised 24 November 2016)
MOD's workforce management information: August 2016
MOD's workforce management information: July 2016 (second revision, 2 September 2016)
MOD's workforce management information: June 2016
MOD's workforce management information: May 2016
MOD's workforce management information: April 2016 (revised 28 June 2016)
MOD's headcount, payroll and non pay roll costs: April 2015 to March 2016 (revised 16 May 2016)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 493KB
MOD's workforce management information: March 2016 (revised 16 May 2016)
MOD's workforce management information: February 2016
MOD's workforce management information: January 2016
Detail
MOD publishes details about headcount and payroll costs for permanent staff and contractors on a monthly basis.
These figures are not official statistics. They are internal workforce management information published in the interests of transparency.
