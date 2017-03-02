GOV.UK uses cookies to make the site simpler. Find out more about cookies
Transparency data
Reports on departmental staff numbers and costs.
MOD publishes details about headcount and payroll costs for permanent staff and contractors on a monthly basis.
These figures are not official statistics. They are internal workforce management information published in the interests of transparency.
Published:
2 March 2017
From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
MOD workforce management information
