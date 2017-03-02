  1. Home

MOD: workforce management information January to December 2017

Ministry of Defence
MOD workforce management information
2 March 2017

Reports on departmental staff numbers and costs.

MOD's headcount, payroll and non pay roll costs: FY 2016/17 up to January 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 438KB

MOD's workforce management information: January 2017

View online Download CSV 3.9KB

MOD publishes details about headcount and payroll costs for permanent staff and contractors on a monthly basis.

These figures are not official statistics. They are internal workforce management information published in the interests of transparency.

