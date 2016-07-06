  1. Home

Ministry of Defence
6 July 2016
23 February 2017

The Ministry of Defence is exploring how it can provide armed forces personnel with more choice of housing and meet their aspirations for home ownership.

What is the Future Accommodation Model (FAM)?

The way the Ministry of Defence (MOD) provides housing to its people is not equally attractive to all. The Future Accommodation Model aims to change this, bringing more choice and helping more people get the housing they need, irrespective of age, rank or relationship status.

About FAM

  Future Accommodation Model: what you need to know

    • Guidance

  MOD Future Accommodation Model survey: 2016

    • Official Statistics

Published: 6 July 2016

Updated: 23 February 2017

