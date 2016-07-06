Collection
MOD Future Accommodation Model
- Ministry of Defence
- 6 July 2016
- 23 February 2017, see all updates
The Ministry of Defence is exploring how it can provide armed forces personnel with more choice of housing and meet their aspirations for home ownership.
What is the Future Accommodation Model (FAM)?
The way the Ministry of Defence (MOD) provides housing to its people is not equally attractive to all. The Future Accommodation Model aims to change this, bringing more choice and helping more people get the housing they need, irrespective of age, rank or relationship status.
About FAM
Future Accommodation Model: what you need to know
- Guidance
MOD Future Accommodation Model survey: 2016
- Official Statistics
