From:
Ministry of Defence and Independent Medical Expert Group
First published:
12 February 2014
Last updated:
13 January 2017

An index of publications relating to the Independent Medical Expert Group (IMEG).

Documents

  1. Triennial Review Report of the Independent Medical Expert Group 2015

    • Corporate report

  2. IMEG first report and recommendations on medical aspects of the Boyce review of the AFCS

    • Corporate report

  3. IMEG second report on medical and scientific aspects of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

    • Corporate report

  4. IMEG register of interests

    • Guidance

Document information

Published: 12 February 2014

Updated: 13 January 2017

