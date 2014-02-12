Collection
Independent Medical Expert Group: publications
- Ministry of Defence and Independent Medical Expert Group
- 12 February 2014
- 13 January 2017, see all updates
An index of publications relating to the Independent Medical Expert Group (IMEG).
Documents
Triennial Review Report of the Independent Medical Expert Group 2015
- Corporate report
IMEG first report and recommendations on medical aspects of the Boyce review of the AFCS
- Corporate report
IMEG second report on medical and scientific aspects of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
- Corporate report
IMEG register of interests
- Guidance
Published: 12 February 2014
Updated: 13 January 2017
- Added IMEG register of interests.
- Added: Triennial Review Report of the Independent Medical Expert Group 2015
- First published.