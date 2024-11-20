IMEG seventh report on medical and scientific aspects of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
The Independent Medical Expert Group report and recommendations on topics related to medical and scientific aspects of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS).
Documents
Details
The Independent Medical Expert Group’s role is to advise government on the medical and scientific aspects of the AFCS, to provide assurance that policy reflects contemporary medical understanding of disorders and injuries. Their seventh report and recommendations are on the following topics:
- civilian and military employability
- military mental health
- lower limb musculoskeletal injuries and disorders and the development of osteoarthritis
- an update on the 2013 review of noise-induced hearing loss
- interim awards
- Sea King helicopter exhaust emissions