Ministry of Defence
20 June 2013
12 January 2017, see all updates

This series brings together all documents relating to Disposal Services Authority ship recycling.

  1. Type 42s Edinburgh, York and Gloucester: recycling

  2. RFA Orangeleaf: recycling

  3. HMS Manchester and HMS Liverpool: recycling

  4. HMS Cornwall: recycling

  5. HMS Campbeltown, HMS Chatham and HMS Cumberland: recycling

  6. Trials Barge Longbow: recycling

  7. HMS Ark Royal: recycling

  8. RFA Fort George: recycling

  9. RFA Bayleaf: recycling

  10. Type 42 destroyers (Exeter, Southampton and Nottingham): recycling

  11. Recycling of HMS Invincible

  12. RFA Oakleaf - recycling

  13. RFA Brambleleaf - recycling

  14. Rame Head - recycling

  15. HMS Intrepid - recycling

  16. Type 42 destroyers (Glasgow, Cardiff and Newcastle): recycling

  17. HMS Fearless - recycling

Published: 20 June 2013

Updated: 12 January 2017

From: Ministry of Defence