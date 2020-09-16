Recycling of the former RFA Black Rover and Gold Rover
The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) advertised the sale of the ships for recycling only back 2017 and awarded a contract in 2018.
The former Black & Gold Rover ceased operational service in 2017 and was deemed no longer fit for further use. The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) advertised the sale of the ships for recycling only and a contract awarded to SOK Denizcilik ve Ticaret Ltd STi on the 31 October 2018.
Published 16 September 2020