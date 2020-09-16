Guidance

Recycling of the former RFA Black Rover and Gold Rover

The former Black & Gold Rover ceased operational service in 2017 and was deemed no longer fit for further use. The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) advertised the sale of the ships for recycling only and a contract awarded to SOK Denizcilik ve Ticaret Ltd STi on the 31 October 2018.

