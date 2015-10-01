  1. Home

Collection

Business critical models: Ministry of Defence

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
1 October 2015
Last updated:
13 April 2017, see all updates

List of business critical models that support MOD policy, in response to the Macpherson review of quality assurance of analytical models.

We are publishing our business critical models as part of our response to the Macpherson Review of Quality Assurance of Analytical Models.

Documents

  1. Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2017

    • Guidance

  2. Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2016

    • Guidance

  3. Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2015

    • Guidance

  4. Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2014

    • Guidance

Document information

Published: 1 October 2015

Updated: 13 April 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added 2017 edition.
  2. Added Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2016.
  3. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence