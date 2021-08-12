Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2021

We are publishing a revised list of the MOD’s business critical models as of April 2021, as part of our response to the Macpherson Review of Quality Assurance of Analytical Models.

We have continued to regularly update and publish a list of the department’s business critical models on this website. The list of business critical models is expected to change over time as existing models are revised or retired and new models added.

The list that has been published represents the most up to date version, and supersedes any previously published lists.