Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2020

List of business critical models that support MOD policy, in response to the Macpherson review of quality assurance of analytical models.

Published 23 June 2020
Ministry of Defence

Business critical models in the Ministry of Defence in 2020

List of business critical models April 2020

We are publishing a revised list of the MOD’s business critical models as of April 2020, as part of our response to the Macpherson Review of Quality Assurance of Analytical Models.

We have continued to regularly update and publish a list of the department’s business critical models on this website. The list of business critical models is expected to change over time as existing models are revised or retired and new models added.

The list that has been published represents the most up to date version, and supersedes any previously published lists.

