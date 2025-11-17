Guidance

Business critical models: Ministry of Defence 2025

List of business critical models that support MOD policy, in response to the Macpherson review of quality assurance of analytical models.

Ministry of Defence
17 November 2025

Business Critical Models in the Ministry of Defence in 2025

List of business critical models April 2025

Details

We are publishing a revised list of the MOD’s business critical models as of April 2025, as part of our response to the Macpherson Review of Quality Assurance of Analytical Models.

We have continued to regularly update and publish a list of the department’s business critical models on this website. The list of business critical models is expected to change over time as existing models are revised or retired and new models added.

The list that has been published represents the most up to date version, and supersedes any previously published lists.

Published 17 November 2025

