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Open call for evidence

Informing the mental health strategy for England

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 May 2026

Applies to England

Summary

We are seeking practical examples and implementation evidence to inform a mental health strategy for England.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

This call for evidence seeks to inform a new strategic cross-government approach to mental health under the 10 Year Health Plan for England. We welcome examples of good practice, from across the UK and internationally, and from across sectors including:

  • mental health and wider health services
  • local government
  • education and training settings
  • workplaces
  • community settings

We expect respondents to be mainly service providers and those who have direct experience of service provision.

Documents

Informing the mental health strategy for England: call for evidence document

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Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 15 May 2026

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