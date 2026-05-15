Informing the mental health strategy for England
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
This call for evidence seeks to inform a new strategic cross-government approach to mental health under the 10 Year Health Plan for England. We welcome examples of good practice, from across the UK and internationally, and from across sectors including:
- mental health and wider health services
- local government
- education and training settings
- workplaces
- community settings
We expect respondents to be mainly service providers and those who have direct experience of service provision.