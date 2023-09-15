Improving integrated commissioning in health and social care
The government is committed to enabling further integrated working arrangements between health and social care.
In the integration white paper we committed to review section 75 of the NHS Act 2006 to support further use of pooled budgets. Therefore, we would like your views on:
whether the scope of section 75 should be widened to include:
- additional health-related functions of local authorities and NHS bodies
- additional public health functions delegated to local authorities and NHS bodies by the Secretary of State
- a wider range of organisations that can enter into arrangements under section 75
any perceived barriers to pooling of budgets and whether the regulations could be simplified to facilitate easier use and reduce the administrative burden on NHS bodies and local authorities
how we could strengthen and/or simplify the governance of section 75 arrangements to further support the commissioning of integrated care services