The government is seeking evidence and views primarily from healthcare organisations and those with expertise in workforce planning to inform the development of the 10 Year Workforce Plan.

As part of the 10 Year Health Plan for England: fit for the future, we conducted the biggest ever public and staff engagement exercise on the future of the NHS. In the 10 Year Health Plan we set out how we will reinvent our healthcare model from:

hospital to community

analogue to digital

sickness to prevention

The 10 Year Workforce Plan will build on the 10 Year Health Plan to set out how we will deliver a new workforce model with staff who are aligned with the future direction of reform and have real hope for the future.

Rather than a formal consultation on specific proposals, this call for evidence is an opportunity to provide views on the government’s plans for the next decade and to share examples and case studies that will support delivery.

The government wants to hear from anyone with relevant evidence, including: