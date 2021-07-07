COVID-19 vaccines: updates for July 2021

Review of extremely rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis

The MHRA and the Government’s independent expert advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), has conducted a thorough review of suspected adverse reaction reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination.

The CHM has carefully considered the available data and has advised that healthcare professionals should be alert to the signs and symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis. Vaccinated individuals should be advised to seek immediate medical attention should they experience new onset of chest pain, shortness of breath or symptoms of arrhythmia.

On Friday 25 June, revisions were made to the product information for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and the MHRA sent a notification to NHS contacts and healthcare stakeholders.

Advice for healthcare professionals: there have been extremely rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis occurring after vaccination with COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

cases occurred most frequently in younger men and shortly after the second dose of the vaccine

these are typically mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short time following standard treatment and rest

healthcare professionals should be alert to the signs and symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis

vaccinated individuals should also seek immediate medical attention should they experience new onset of chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations or arrhythmias

all suspected adverse reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines should be reported to the MHRA through the MHRA’s Coronavirus Yellow Card reporting site

Further information on reports of myocarditis and pericarditis

As of 23 June 2021, the MHRA has received 60 Yellow Card reports of myocarditis and 42 reports of pericarditis following use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as well as one report each of viral pericarditis and Streptococcal endocarditis. There have been 5 reports of myocarditis and 2 reports of pericarditis following use of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna up to the same date. As of 23 June 2021, an estimated 18 million first doses and around 11 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been administered. An approximate 0.88 million first doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna have also now been administered.

There has also been reporting of similar cases internationally following receipt of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. These have occurred most frequently in younger men aged 40 years and younger and within 10 days after the second dose. Most of these cases were mild and individuals typically recovered within a short time and with symptomatic treatment and rest. While reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca have also been received, there is insufficient evidence to recommend similar warnings for this vaccine.

Healthcare professionals should be alert to the signs and symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis. Confirmation of diagnosis of these conditions typically requires targeted diagnostic procedures, such as electrocardiograms, cardiac imaging, and biomarker analysis, and it is also important to exclude other potential causes for the symptoms. Treatment of more symptomatic patients will occasionally require relevant expert follow up that might need detailed cardiac imaging to determine the nature of the condition.

Advice for the public

Vaccinated individuals should be advised to seek immediate medical attention should they experience new onset of chest pain, shortness of breath, or symptoms of disturbance of cardiac rhythm.

The COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective in protecting people from COVID-19 and have already saved thousands of lives. These events are extremely rare and tend to be mild when they do occur. Our advice remains that the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks in the majority of people. It is still vitally important that people come forward for their first and second vaccination when invited to do so, unless advised otherwise.

Reporting Yellow Cards

Suspected adverse reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines should be reported to the MHRA through the MHRA’s Coronavirus Yellow Card reporting site or via the Yellow Card app.

As these products are under additional monitoring this includes all suspected ADRs associated with these vaccines. This will allow quick identification of new safety information.

When reporting please provide as much information as possible, including information about medical history, any concomitant medications, onset, treatment dates, and vaccine product brand name and batch number.

You may be contacted following submission of a Yellow Card report so that we can gather additional relevant information for the assessment of the report. These contributions form an important part of our understanding of suspected adverse events.

