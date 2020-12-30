Decision

Regulatory approval of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

Information for healthcare professionals and the public about the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

Published 30 December 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Information for Healthcare Professionals on COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

Information for UK recipients on COVID 19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

Conditions of Authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

Details

Information about the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, approved by the MHRA on 30 December 2020.

The Information for healthcare professionals document is a description of a medicinal product’s properties and the conditions attached to its use. It explains how to use and prescribe a medicine. It is used by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The Information for UK recipients document provides information for patients on using the medicine safely. This is based on the Information for healthcare professionals of the product.

Ingredients

The MHRA can confirm that the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca does not contain any components of animal origin.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine can be found at point 2 in the Information for Healthcare Professionals of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

A full list of ingredients for the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6.1 in the Information for Healthcare Professionals of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

A full list of ingredients for the qualitative and quantitative composition of the vaccine and a full list of the excipient composition of the vaccine can be found at point 6 in the Information for Recipients of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

Published 30 December 2020

