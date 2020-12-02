Decision

Regulatory approval of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19

Information for healthcare professionals and the public about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Published 2 December 2020
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Information for Healthcare Professionals on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Information for UK recipients on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, approved by MHRA on 2 December 2020.

The Information for healthcare professionals document is a description of a medicinal product’s properties and the conditions attached to its use. It explains how to use and prescribe a medicine. It is used by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

The Information for UK recipients document provides information for patients on using the medicine safely. This is based on the Information for healthcare professionals of the product.

Find out more about the approval from our press release.

Published 2 December 2020

