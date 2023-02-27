COVID-19 vaccines and medicines: updates for February 2023

Summaries of Yellow Card reporting

We continue to publish the summaries of the Yellow Card reporting for the COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK. The report summarises information received via the Yellow Card scheme and includes other data such as usage of COVID-19 vaccines and relevant epidemiological data. The report is updated regularly to include other safety investigations carried out by the MHRA under the COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Strategy.

The MHRA has updated the format of the summary of Yellow Card reporting to focus on the bivalent coronavirus vaccines being administered as part of the autumn booster campaign. Information on monovalent vaccines used in the previous primary and initial booster campaign will remain available as a record on the government website. Yellow Card reports received via the scheme across all COVID-19 vaccines will be updated and reflected in the COVID-19 vaccine reports.

We have also recently:

See guidance on COVID-19 for all our latest information, including after publication of this article.

We previously included summaries of latest COVID-19 information, including in the November 2022, December 2022 and January 2023 issues of Drug Safety Update.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 16, issue 7: February 2023: 1.