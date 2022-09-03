Regulatory approval of Pfizer/BioNTech bivalent Original/Omicron booster vaccine

The product information for the Comirnaty original COVID-19 vaccine (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech) can be found on a separate page.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is a vaccine used for preventing COVID-19 caused by SARS‑CoV-2.

It is given to adults and adolescents from 12 years of age and older.

Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 is only for individuals who have previously received at least a primary vaccination course against COVID-19.

The vaccine causes the immune system (the body’s natural defences) to produce antibodies and blood cells that work against the virus, so giving protection against COVID-19.

As Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.1 does not contain the virus to produce immunity, it cannot give you COVID-19.