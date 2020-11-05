Medical Devices Safety Bulletin (MDSB/2020/02)

This is a pilot for a regular bulletin from MHRA to inform health and care professionals in the UK of new or ongoing safety issues with medical devices. We are no longer issuing medical device alerts (MDA).

Medical devices safety information

T34 infusion pumps

Actions

put into use any pumps that were quarantined

you can use the Duracell Plus battery England NHS Supply Chain NPC code WPA244 Scotland NDC code 253029

read BD’s latest safety information for customers

continue to report any problems

Background

The T34 is an ambulatory syringe pump primarily used for palliative care in the UK.

MHRA was made aware of an increased number of reports of battery complaints. As a result, MHRA worked with CME/BD to recommend the Duracell Plus battery as suitable for use within these pumps.

The new battery has successfully undergone extensive testing by both BD and a selection of customers.

MHRA has agreed to lift T34 restrictions and to allow CME/BD to re-start selling the pumps. CME/BD will contact customers regarding this.

MHRA continues to collaborate with external stakeholders and we have recently published a targeted letter to update customers.

Our stakeholders:

Other current T34 safety information:

Updated instructions for use and BodyComm V3.0 software All T34 3rd Edition syringe pumps (FSN which supersedes MDA/2019/038)

Lead screw All T34 and T34L (T60) syringe pumps – risk of under-infusion and no alarm (MDA/2020/007)

Fluid ingress All T34 syringe pumps: Updated cleaning advice and maintenance requirements (MDA/2019/030)

Foam pad for battery All T34 ambulatory syringe pumps battery connection issues (MDA/2019/013)

Sunlight causing bolus T34 and T60: Protect pumps from sunlight and recall of extension sets (MDA/2016/002).

