Medical Devices Safety Bulletin (MDSB/2020/02)

Medical devices safety information
T34 infusion pumps
Actions
- put into use any pumps that were quarantined
- you can use the Duracell Plus battery
- England NHS Supply Chain NPC code WPA244
- Scotland NDC code 253029
- read BD’s latest safety information for customers
- continue to report any problems
Background
The T34 is an ambulatory syringe pump primarily used for palliative care in the UK.
MHRA was made aware of an increased number of reports of battery complaints. As a result, MHRA worked with CME/BD to recommend the Duracell Plus battery as suitable for use within these pumps.
The new battery has successfully undergone extensive testing by both BD and a selection of customers.
MHRA has agreed to lift T34 restrictions and to allow CME/BD to re-start selling the pumps. CME/BD will contact customers regarding this.
MHRA continues to collaborate with external stakeholders and we have recently published a targeted letter to update customers.
Our stakeholders:
- Association of Palliative Medicine
- Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB)
- Hospice UK
- NHS England and NHS Improvement
- NHS National Services Scotland
- NHS Supply Chain
- Northern Ireland Department of Health
- Welsh Government
Other current T34 safety information:
Updated instructions for use and BodyComm V3.0 software All T34 3rd Edition syringe pumps (FSN which supersedes MDA/2019/038)
Lead screw All T34 and T34L (T60) syringe pumps – risk of under-infusion and no alarm (MDA/2020/007)
Fluid ingress All T34 syringe pumps: Updated cleaning advice and maintenance requirements (MDA/2019/030)
Foam pad for battery All T34 ambulatory syringe pumps battery connection issues (MDA/2019/013)
Sunlight causing bolus T34 and T60: Protect pumps from sunlight and recall of extension sets (MDA/2016/002).
