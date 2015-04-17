Field safety notice (FSN): what it is and why it's important
A flyer to circulate to customers alongside a field safety notice covering what it is and why it's important to take action.
Documents
Details
Circulate this flyer along with your field safety notice to customers so that they know what it is and why it’s important to act on as soon as they receive one.
Published 17 April 2015
Last updated 23 October 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 23 October 2020 + show all updates
-
Updated 'Flyer on field safety notices (FSNs)' PDF link.
-
First published.