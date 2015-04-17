Guidance

Field safety notice (FSN): what it is and why it's important

A flyer to circulate to customers alongside a field safety notice covering what it is and why it's important to take action.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Flyer on field safety notices (FSNs)

PDF, 85.8KB, 1 page

Circulate this flyer along with your field safety notice to customers so that they know what it is and why it’s important to act on as soon as they receive one.

