Register to vote
Use this service to apply to register to vote or to:
- update your name, address or other details on the electoral register
- change your voting preferences, for example to vote in person or by post
- change whether you’re on the open register
It usually takes about 5 minutes.
This service is also available in Welsh (Cymraeg).
You may need the following, if you have them:
- your National Insurance number
- your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad
You need to be on the electoral register to vote in elections and referendums.
It’s too late to register to vote in the General Election on 8 June 2017. You can still register for future elections.
Before you start
You can also register by post.
You can’t register to vote if you’re in the UK illegally.
Public servants posted overseas
There are separate registration services for public servants who are likely to be posted overseas:
- Crown servants (for example members of the diplomatic service or overseas civil service)
- British Council employees
- armed forces
You should also use these registration services if you’re the spouse or civil partner of a public servant posted overseas.
You can still register as a non-service voter if you’re in the armed forces and have a permanent home address in the UK.
Northern Ireland
This service is for England, Wales and Scotland only. You’ll need to register using a different form if you live in Northern Ireland.