Use this service to apply to register to vote or to:

update your name, address or other details on the electoral register

change your voting preferences, for example to vote in person or by post

change whether you’re on the open register

It usually takes about 5 minutes.

This service is also available in Welsh (Cymraeg).

You may need the following, if you have them:

your National Insurance number

your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad

You need to be on the electoral register to vote in elections and referendums.